Obituary: Thomas ‘Jed’ Jedediah Collins
December 4, 1974 – December 13, 2021
Please Join family and friends of Jed Collins on Saturday, August 27 in a heartfelt ceremony celebrating his life.
Take 20 Mile Rd (Route 33) 3 miles from Bud Werner Memoroal Library to Bumpy Trail Road and follow signs.
