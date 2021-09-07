Obituary: Thomas Henderson
Henderson
June 29, 1952 – September 4, 2021
Thomas Lynn Henderson,69, passed peacefully surrounded by family September 4, 2021. Tom will be missed greatly. Tom loved hiking in the mountains, jeeping on the flat tops and snowmobiling. He loved hunting and would get a hunting license every chance he could. Tom had the biggest heart and was always looking for ways to help everyone he came in contact with. Services are September 11, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in Gypsum, CO at 1:00 pm. He is survived by his 2 children,3 step children.
