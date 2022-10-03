Obituary: Terri Lynn Sullivan

Terri Lynn Sullivan

Provided Photo

June 6, 1962 – September 17, 2022

Terri was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December of 2021. She fought hard and ultimately lost her battle with cancer Saturday, September 17th, at the age of 60 years old.

Terri was born to Micky and Gene Dethloff in San Antonio, Texas. She grew up in Spring, Texas and graduated from Kline High School in Houston, Texas in 1980.

Terri was a scuba enthusiast. She received her “Open Water” PADI certification in 1980. She followed her passion to “The Flower Gardens” off the coast of Texas and later to live on the island of Cozumel, where she attained her Dive Instructor status with PADI.

She lived on the island and worked in the dive industry in Cozumel for 7 years and became fluent in Spanish. She then spent a year at a Club Med in the Sea of Cortez, Mexico.

From that Club Med she followed her heart to the Club Med in Copper Mountain, and took up her second passion in life, snowboarding. The next fall she moved to Steamboat Springs and became one of the first women snowboarders on Mt. Werner. She worked at SSRC in the ski school office for years at the private lesson desk.

Terri met her husband, Shawn Sullivan, at ski school. They were married on August 8th, 1992. Their union produced 3 wonderful children, Sage (26) Bryce (24) and Sean (Boy) (19).

Her time in Steamboat Springs was centered around her family. She was a devoted mother and dedicated wife. She coached basketball, soccer, and anything else that would bring her closer to her family.

She had a zest for the outdoors and hiked, fished, and snowboarded almost every day. During her years in Cozumel, she landed everything from monster Mahi, Sailfish, Tuna as well as Marlin.

Terri is survived by her husband Shawn, children Sage, Bryce and Sean, along with 2 sisters, Nancy Steele of Conroy, Texas and Joy Guilliam of Atlanta, Georgia.

Terri was a woman of incredible caring and warmth for everyone around her. No matter who you were or where you came from Terri would embrace you with unquestionable compassion and kindness. She will always be remembered for spreading her unwavering happiness and all-encompassing hugs to her friends and family. She was truly a “one of a kind,” unique and loving woman. Her time spent in our small and tight knit community is time that we will cherish forever.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the Spring of 2023