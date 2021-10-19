Obituary: Taylor Osborne

Taylor Osborne

Provided Photo

May 24, 1977 – October 15, 2021

Taylor Osborne, age 44, was killed in a tragic car accident at 4:30pm on Friday October 15, 2021. Taylor was driving on Hwy 125 from Walden,CO to Rand,CO where she was cooking at a hunting lodge,when her tires caught the edge of the road and caused her to lose control of her vehicle. Taylor passed away in the helicopter as medics attempted to transport her to Loveland,CO. It is believed that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Taylor was a lover of all things outdoors,including camping,hiking,skiing and traveling the country. She was an artist and had an amazing talent for woodworking,starting her own woodburning business “It’s All Wood” whose name was inspired by her beloved friend Eric Becker. Taylor was an advocate for all people in need and philanthropy was at the core of her life. She also worked at several different places all around Steamboat,which added to her always growing group of friends. Taylor was known for her positive attitude and perseverance throughout her life with a hearing disability,her absolute authenticity,her contagious happiness,her boundless zest for life and adventure and of course,her kind and loving enormous hugs.

Taylor is survived by her greatest joy and the love of her life, her dog Asher, niece Natalie Diviney, brother Greg Sonntag, loving husband and best friend Chris (Oz) Osborne, step-son Julian Osborne, and the many, many dear friends throughout Colorado and beyond.

Please join us in remembering Taylor and celebrating her life Wednesday October 27, 2021 at 2pm at Yampa Valley Funeral Home, followed by a gathering at Sunpie’s Bistro.