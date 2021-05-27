Obituary: Tanna Brock

Tanna Brock

July 15, 1943 – May 23, 2021

On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Tanna Gail (McClung) Brock passed away at the age of 77. Tanna was born July 15, 1943 in Sweetwater, Texas to Thomas Odis (T. O.) and Edna Brock McClung.

Following her father’s coaching career, Tanna attended Hawkins Elementary School, in Vernon, Texas, Haskell Junior High School in Haskell, Texas, and Cooper High School in Cooper, Texas. Upon the passing of her father in 1961, the family moved back to Vernon where Tanna graduated from Vernon High School. During her childhood, Tanna loved playing baseball and basketball, and enjoyed reading, swimming, and cheerleading.

Tanna attended Southwestern University before transferring to The University of Texas (UT) at Austin, Texas in 1963. Tanna graduated from UT in 1965 with an English-History degree with a minor in Education. She obtained her Master’s in Fine Arts in English in 1985.

At President John F. Kennedy’s invitation for students to visit Washington, D.C., to see how our government works, Tanna traveled to D.C. in the summer of 1963. She arrived at her congressman’s office without prior notice and said “here I am!” Needless to say he was quite surprised! Once arrangements were made for her stay, she attended multiple political speeches and rallies, including a rally for President Kennedy, and participated in the March on Washington and witnessed Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Tanna began her career teaching high school English at Canyon High School, New Braunfels, Texas (1969-1970), as a Vista Volunteer at Denver High School (1969-1970), Denver, Colorado, and Wilmer Hutchins High School, Dallas, Texas (1970-1972). She moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado in the fall of 1972 to begin her 20 year teaching career at Steamboat Springs High School.

Tanna was a co-founder from 1975 to 1987 for the Steamboat Springs High School publication “Three Wire Winter.” The publication was created to capture the oral histories of local citizens and publish their unique stories. The students were involved in all aspects of establishing a non-profit organization: interviewing, writing, photography, design/copy layout, fundraising, and selling the publication. Her biggest joy being involved in the educational project was because “it was a GOOD way to learn because they [the students] didn’t even know they were learning.”

Tanna was excited to retire in 2001 and continue her love of travel and exploring. She always enjoyed travel – “wherever you go, there you are” was her favorite saying. Her first destination was decided by sticking a pin in a map of the world. Early in her life, she bought a one way ticket to Europe and set the tone for a lifetime of exploration. She established a travel account and when she accumulated funds, she would head off on her next adventure as far as her money would take her. She eventually traveled to over 80 countries on six continents.

Tanna enjoyed playing bridge, eventually leading her to obtain a certification for teaching other enthusiasts the game. She also enjoyed volunteering at Routt County Council on Aging (RCCOA) delivering Meals on Wheels, Casey’s Pond Senior Living Center, and LiftUp Thrift Store and Food Bank. Any time you dropped in at her place you could always count on being offered a slice of Kahlua cake or banana bread or some home-made preserves.

Tanna was the epitome of how to live life to the fullest. Without her, the world is a little less fearless. The best way of describing Tanna’s life is to always explore, never regret. She is fondly remembered for the adventurous phrase, “If I’m not here, I’ll be somewhere else!” Tanna’s wealth is measured in her many Steamboat friends and her friends around the world.

Tanna is preceded in death by her father T.O. McClung, mother Edna Brock McClung, and brothers Rev. T.O. McClung, Jr. and Ricky Brock McClung; and by her fur babies Kilo, Millie, Centa, and best loved fur baby Colt. She is survived by sister-in-law Barbara Callen McClung; sister-in-law Susie Victoria McClung; nephew and his spouse Brett Stark McClung, Nancy Parker McClung, and great-nieces Madison Grace McClung and Mackenzie Elizabeth McClung; niece and her spouse Meg McClung Phillips, Joey Phillips, great-niece Beth Phillips, and great-nephew Liam Phillips; and by fur baby Mac.

For Friends and Family…A Celebration of the life of Tanna Brock in the courtyard of the Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church, Friday, May 28th at 4pm. A live stream of the event will be on the Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church FaceBook Live if you cannot attend in person.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice – or buy a book, read it, and share it with a friend!

Arrangements handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home