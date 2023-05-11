Obituary: T.J. Sisto
February 19, 1966 – May 10, 2023
T.J. Sisto, 57, longtime resident of Routt County passed away May 10, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at the First Baptist Church, 5:00 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement’s.
