Obituary: Suzanne G. Foley

Suzanne G. Foley

Suzanne G.

Foley

April 20, 1971 – July 8, 2021

Suzanne Denise (Gillig) Foley, 50, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, passed away on Thursday July 8, 2021 at her home. She was surrounded by her husband Daniel of 10+ years, their 7 year-old son Andrew, her father David Gillig and other family and friends.

Suzanne was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on April 20, 1971. She initially attended Bishop Dwenger High School but then graduated from Northside High School in Fort Wayne in 1989. She graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana in May 1993 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Susie, as she was affectionately known, had an extremely adventurous spirit. She traveled the world both when single and once married. She spent 6 months in Nepal and Katmandu the week after the 9/11 bombing occurred in NYC, gave tours in Alaska and around Denali National Park for 2 years, and chauffeured charter groups across the United States and Canada for 2+ years with Trek America. Most recently, Susie was a Real Estate professional in Steamboat Springs.

Susie, Dan and Andrew were inseparable and shared a deep bond of love and support for one another. They loved all the seasons in Colorado and frequently vacationed at their favorite destination in Mexico.

Susie fought a courageous battle for 6+ years against a rare form of cancer known as Leiomyosarcoma. Susie tried every form of treatment possible to beat the cancer in the hopes of extending the time with her family. Her spirit did not succumb to cancer, but her body did. Susie authored the following quote that hangs in their home and captures her spirit:

Laugh when you can, Apologize when you should, and let go of what you can’t change. Kiss slowly, Forgive quickly, Play hard, Take chances, Give everything, and have no regrets, Life is too short to be anything but HAPPY!

Susie is the daughter of David Harmon Gillig and the late Mary Delsina (Bissonnette) Gillig of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is survived by her 6 siblings and their spouses; Diana (Tim) Martin of Indianapolis, Indiana, Christopher (Pam) Gillig of Alpharetta, Georgia, Edward (Cathy) Gillig of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Gregory (Tammy) Gillig of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Stephen (Kathy) Gillig of Fishers, Indiana, Philip (Sheila) Gillig of Fishers, Indiana. She also leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews and 1 great-niece.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday July 15th at 4 pm at Holy Name Catholic Church, located at 524 Oak Street in Steamboat Springs, Colorado 80487 and a reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to YVCF.org/SusieGilligFoley

To sign an online guestbook, please visit https://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/suzanne-foley