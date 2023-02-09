Obituary: Steven Bill Kattman
November 12, 1949 – February 4, 2023
Steven Bill Kattman, 73, passed away February 4, 2023 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Steve was born to the late John and Margaret (Wilden) Kattman in Brazil on November 12, 1949.
Steve graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in Colorado. After high school, Steve attended Indiana State University. Steve served his country in the United States Navy and served in Scotland and Panama. After his service in the Navy, he resided in Denver, Colorado where he worked for the United States Postal Service. He retired as a heating and cooling technician while residing in Arvada, Colorado. In 2018 he returned to reside in Clay City, Indiana.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Karolee Readinger, and a niece, Holly Readinger.
Steve is survived by his brother, Jim Kattman (Joyce) of Lakewood, Colorado, nephews: John, James, and Chris Readinger, John and Steve Kattman, several extended family members, and his beloved cat, Herman.
A visitation will be held Saturday, February 11th from 11-1 at French Funeral Home, 421 East National Avenue in Brazil. A funeral service will begin at 1 P.M. Burial will follow at St. Johns Cemetery in Center Point.
To post a note of condolence, please visit http://www.frenchfuneralhome.com
