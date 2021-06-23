Obituary: Steven Jet Ross Jegtvig

Steven “Jet”

Ross Jegtvig

July 14, 1961 – June 7, 2021

Steven “Jet” Ross Jegtvig, 59, of Steamboat Springs, CO, led by a band of angels took the hand of his savior on the morning of Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:56 a.m.

Born to and survived by Bonnie Friese in Moorhead, MN on July 14, 1961.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Mikaila (Austin Kemp) of Fort Collins, CO; son, Cameron Burney of Westminster, CO; sisters, Rhonda Jasperson (Steve Vig) of Lengby, MN; LaDawn Clark (Dave) of Sauk Rapids, MN; brother, Brad Friese (Katie) of Solway, MN; best friend, John Nichols (Mary Jo) of Manitou Springs, CO; five nieces, two nephews and one grandchild.

Steven is preceded in death by father, Gary Friese and niece, Brianne Jasperson.

Steve's Celebration of Life, held by his daughter Mikaila, will be at Howelsen Hill Sandcourts in Steamboat Springs, CO on June 26th, 2021 from 11 am to 3 pm.