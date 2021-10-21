Obituary: Stephen Brown
May 20, 1946 – October 19, 2021
A gathering to celebrate Steve Brown’s life will be October 30, 3-6pm.
West of Steamboat Springs, across the road from Sleepy Bear trailer park, follow the dirt road 1/2 a mile back to the log barn.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado.
