Obituary: Stephen Brown

Stephen Brown

Provided Photo

May 20, 1946 – October 19, 2021

Stephen Larson Brown passed away October 19 from a brief illness caused by the West Nile virus. He died in peace surrounded by loved ones.

Steve’s legacy extends to the farms and ranches he stewarded and the many friendships he cultivated. With a quick wit, insatiable curiosity and an inherent sense of adventure, he made the ordinary feel like a special occasion.

Born in Steamboat Springs, he invested his time and care in the Yampa Valley. After growing up ski racing on Howelsen Hill and with the Colorado College ski team, Steve became a true farmer. He grew timothy hay, alfalfa and small grains while raising horses and cattle. All while throwing a few wrenches and kicking broken machinery along the way.

When he wasn’t farming you’d find him exploring the west in depth, often in a plane, on a motorcycle or horse and with a dog or two in tow. He ranged from scuba diving in Cozumel to heliskiing in the Bugaboos. With a cadre of friends and family, he explored Lake Powell from the moment Glen Canyon Dam was completed.

Steve’s formal education was in economics. He was self taught in both agriculture and astronomy. His knowledge and interest in the constellations and celestial bodies made for great talks while moon and stargazing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Lorna Brown and his former wife, Mary Taylor Brown.

Steve is survived by his beloved, Lexie Siegal, his daughters; Lisa Brown and Kristin Wilson, grandchildren; Harry, Lucy and Daisy Wilson, Oscar and Elizabeth Gilbert, son-in-law Keith Wilson and siblings; Marsha Campbell, Barbara Sue Vanhoy and Dan Brown.

He lived a full and large life. Steve will be most missed for his forgiving and generous heart. We look to the North Star to remember him and never be lost.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 3-6 pm. West of Steamboat Springs, across from Sleepy Bear trailer park, follow the dirt road 1/2 mile back to the log barn. Refreshments will be provided.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado. Condolences and memories can be shared to P.O Box 770326, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477