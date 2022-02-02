Obituary: Stella Donovan Cheek
March 12, 1927 – January 31, 2022
On Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 94, Stella Donovan Cheek joined her beloved husband, Merle, in Heaven.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Maxwell Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery. Visitation is prior to the service at the church. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Maranatha Bible Camp at 16800 East Maranatha Rd, Maxwell, NE, 69151, or maranathacamp.org.
