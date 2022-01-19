Obituary: Shirley Lee Trainor
January 18, 1944 – January 11, 2022
Shirley Lee Trainor was born on January 18, 1944, to John Earl and Louise Rose (Laman) Ray in Oak Creek, Colorado in Routt County. Shirley died peacefully in her sleep at home in Canon City, Colorado with her husband George Andreatta at her side.
Shirley was an avid Bronco and Rockies fan. She enjoyed flying and gaming and seeing all her grandkids, nieces, and nephews. She went to business school in Denver, Colorado and worked in several business management positions.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, George Andreatta; and sisters, Carol Lisseveld and Jan Ray. Her brother, Wayne Ray preceded her in death in 2010. Also surviving are her two stepchildren, Mark and Linda and their spouses; 2 nieces, Mitzi and Tammy and their spouses; one nephew, Rick and his spouse; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She adored all these beautiful children with all her heart and loved watching them all grow.
A private service and inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wheatridge, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice of Canon City, Colorado.
