Obituary: Shirlee Finney

September 23, 1938 – June 5, 2023

Shirlee Finney, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and pillar of her community, peacefully passed away on June 5th, 2023. A 4th generation Colorado native, she was born in Trinidad, Colorado. She married the late Jack Finney, in 1956. The newlyweds relocated to Denver where they started their family. They moved to Steamboat Springs in 1969.

Her journey was one marked by determination and a profound commitment to making a positive impact on those around her. From an early age, she displayed a remarkable zest for life and an insatiable curiosity that would guide her throughout the years. In Denver, she worked in marketing and public relations. She also had a cosmetic business. A consummate entrepreneur, she and Jack started Great Escape Travel which stood for decades as Steamboat’s premier travel agency. She spun off two other businesses as well, where she focused on event planning throughout the country and Europe. By the end of her career, the travel agency had been sold and her national client list for event planning included Fortune 500 companies.

Shirlee was actively involved in the Chamber of Commerce and was an ambassador of sorts for Steamboat Springs, as much of her job involved traveling and selling Steamboat as a conference site. She was one of the first women to sit on the board of directors of a local bank. She loved being a part of the Steamboat community.

An accomplished pianist, Shirlee also enjoyed skiing, golfing, camping and walking. She was happiest when she was hosting friends and family around her table. She loved to laugh and play, always in search of fun. Her home was a sanctuary that she periodically opened to friends and family who needed a safe haven.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years and succeeded by her three children; Terri, Mike and Doug Finney, her daughter-in-law Anne Finney, grandchildren Cory and Jamie Finney, her siblings Glenn and Lisa Vallejo, and Claire Ahnstedt.

Shirlee will be remembered for her strong will, generosity, kindness and wit. With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to a remarkable woman whose life was a testament to compassion, resilience, and grace.

As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life she lived. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at Botanic Gardens, Steamboat Springs at 2:00 PM on August 6th, 2023.