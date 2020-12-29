Obituary: Sherri Ann Baker
March 23, 1956 – December 23, 2020
Sherri Baker, of Craig, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Grant Mortuary to assist with funeral expenses.
