Obituary: Sherri Ann Baker

Sherri Ann Baker

March 23, 1956 – December 23, 2020

Sherri Baker, of Craig, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Grant Mortuary to assist with funeral expenses.

