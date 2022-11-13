Obituary: Shelby Rae Jacox
November 13, 1983 – November 8, 2022
Shelby Rae Jacox, 38, passed away peacefully November 8, 2022 in Steamboat Springs, CO. Born on November 13, 1983 in Denver, Colorado to Gary Principe and Beth Braden. She leaves behind her husband Tyler Jacox, her parents, many siblings and numerous friends. She inspired all that had the joy of meeting her with her tremendous courage and strength despite so many challenges. A wise creative generous soul who spread joy throughout her circles. Many of her creations are cherished by family and friends which brought her great joy. Shelby was loved and admired by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. A special thanks to all the nurses, caregivers, friends and family who made such a difference in Shelby’s quality of life.
A celebration of life will be held at Yampa Valley Funeral Home on November 19, 2022 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, cards or donations, Shelby would ask for time to be spent with a loved one and be grateful for what we all have.
