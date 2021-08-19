Obituary: Sharon Joy Woolley Nelson
Woolley Nelson
February 16, 1956 – August 8, 2021
Sharon was born to parents Julia Mae and James Woolley, the oldest of 3 siblings.
She married Andy Nelson in 1992, together they raised three kids. Sharon was the type of person to put others first, she was devoted, unjudging and loving because of this many grew to call her family.
Sharon earned many rewards throughout her career and those who knew her were blessed by her giving soul. If you asked her to describe herself she would say she was part cowgirl, part hippie and part biker.
A celebration of life will be held in Leadville CO on August 21st at 2pm, food will be provided. A second gathering to say good bye will be held at Sheriffs Reservoir on August 29th at 2pm. Please call 970-985-8860 for address/information.
