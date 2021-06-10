Obituary: Shannon C. Halvorson

Shannon C. Halvorson

September 10, 1966 – June 3, 2021

Shannon Christopher Taylor Halvorson was born in Denver, Colorado on September 10, 1966 and lived in Oak Creek, Colorado from 1973-1978 and then moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado where Shannon graduated from Steamboat Springs High School. While a Sailor, Shannon participated in football and wrestling, earning three letters in wrestling.

Shannon loved the Yampa Valley and its outdoors activities, including snow and water skiing, boating, camping, fishing, hunting and hiking. Shannon attended Colorado Technical College studying computer programming, the University of Northern Colorado studying psychology and graduated from the Community College of Denver, Auraria Campus with a four-year Bachelor of Arts Degree. Shannon then moved to Northglenn, Colorado, Oregon, California, Virginia and back to Denver, Colorado.

Shannon was most proud of three of his children. Shannon is survived by; Joshua Christopher Halvorson, sales director, Lauren Halvorson, in her last year of nursing school and Taylor Halvorson, United States Air Force stationed in Korea. Shannon is also survived by his loving mother, Sharon L. Halvorson and his loving father, Vance E. Halvorson, his grandfather, Fred Taylor and his aunt Kimberly Taylor, Leah Taylor Campbell (Dennis), Paula Taylor and uncle Michael Taylor.

A celebration of life (for close family and friends) will be held for Shannon at the Steamboat Springs, Cemetery, Thursday June 17, 2021.

Arrangements by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.