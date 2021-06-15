Obituary: Scott Wilson Brooks
August 15, 1977 – June 9, 2021
Scott was a long time resident of Steamboat Springs and moved here from his hometown of Newport News, VA in 1999.
Scott loved the Yampa Valley and in it, he enjoyed skateboarding, fly fishing and photography. He was very proud of his greatest contribution to the world, his two daughters, Charlotte and Veda.
He is survived by his parents, Susan and Robert Brooks of Newport News, VA. His partner Alexandra Sonntag, and two daughters, Charlotte Brooks (17 years old) and Veda Brooks ( 3 Years old), both of Steamboat Springs.
Scott will be remembered in a non denominational ceremony this Friday, June 18th @ 2:30 pm. Location: West Lincoln Park (opposite the Bud Werner Library).
His family welcomes any friends and community members to attend and share their support.
