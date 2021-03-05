Obituary: Scott Eugene Olson

Scott Eugene Olson

November 15, 1955 – February 22, 2021

Scott Eugene Olson, son of Harold (Bud) Olson and Ima Olson, was born on November 15, 1955. He passed away on February 22, 2021 at the UC Health Highlands Ranch Hospital in Denver, Colorado at the age of 65.

Scott grew up in Madelia, Minnesota, where he was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. Scott graduated from Madelia High School in 1974.

At the age of 19, Scott and his friend, Jeff Olson, traveled to Steamboat Springs, Colorado and decided to stay. He made Steamboat his home for the past 46 years. Scott was a carpenter and builder and loved to ski the Colorado mountains.

Scott was blessed with one son, Tucker (Olson) Graham, of Steamboat Springs.

Survivors include his son Tucker, siblings: Steven (Sally) Olson of Le Sueur, MN, their children Sara Olson and Stephanie Henry; Lance Olson (Gary Johnson) of Edina, MN; Bruce (Betty) Olson of Le Sueur, MN, their children Erin Feeney and Nathan Olson; Kathy (Larry) Nelson of Ramsey, MN; and ImaJeanne (Les) Todnem of St. James, MN., their children Kari Wendroth, Natalie Utsch and Kayla Todnem; and 12 grandnieces/grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ima Olson, his father, Bud Olson, and his grandparents. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Barb Novotny of Steamboat Springs, the wonderful staff at Casey’s Pond and UC Health Highlands Ranch. God bless the memory of Scott Olson.