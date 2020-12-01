Obituary: Rudy Alvarez
May 30, 1927 – November 26, 2020
Robert “Rudy” Alvarez, of Oak Creek, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at The Sandrock Ridge Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Oak Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Tracks and Trails Museum in care of Grant Mortuary. Masks are required for all attending.
