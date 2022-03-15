Obituary: Rosemary Post
October 5, 1931 – March 11, 2022
Long-time Steamboat resident, Rosemary Gladwell Post, died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 11, 2022. She was 90 years old.
Preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Post, Jr., she is survived by her sister Patricia Storey, her daughter Karen Post, her son Michael (Danielle) Post, her son Andrew (Peg) Post, and six grandchildren.
Rosemary was born in Melbourne, Australia. She graduated from Presbyterian Ladies College Secondary School and studied physiotherapy at Melbourne University, working primarily with polio patients.
She met her husband, Larry, an eye surgeon from St. Louis, Missouri, while on a ski vacation in Austria. In the early seventies, they purchased a property on the East Fork of the Williams Fork river, south of Hayden, which Rosemary ran as a successful cattle ranch for two decades. Following her husband’s death, she relocated to Steamboat, designing and building a house in Timbers Preserve.
A natural athlete, Rosemary was a pioneer of skiing in Australia, an accomplished horsewoman and barrel racer, and a competitive tennis player. She developed a deep love for ice hockey and was a die-hard fan of the St. Louis Blues. A lifelong patron of the arts, Rosemary was also an accomplished pianist.
Rosemary will be remembered by the many people she helped through turbulent times with her capacity for understanding and her selfless commitment to people in need.
Services: A memorial service will be conducted at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 846 Oak Street, Steamboat Springs, on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m, which will be live streamed at https://www.steamboatstpauls.org/virtualworship. A reception will follow. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, are requested to be sent to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains,
https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/patientassistancefund
