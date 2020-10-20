Obituary: Ronald DellaCroce
DellaCroce
June 20, 1963 – October 17, 2020
Ronald Allen DellaCroce passed away on October 17, 2020 in Steamboat Springs, surrounded by the love of his wife, cousins and friends. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.at the Meadows Parking lot in Steamboat Springs at the corner of Mt. Werner and Pine Grove Roads. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Northwest Colorado Health Hospice or the Routt County Humane Society.
