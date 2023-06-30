February 20, 1940 – June 14, 2023

Rollen Powell, a true American patriot, passed away Wednesday morning June 14th, 2023 at the age of 83. Rollen was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Margaret Powell (Miller) and Lawrence Andrew Powell along with his brother Kent Allan Powell (wife Sherran). He is survived by his wife Jennie Wren Powell of Ruidoso, NM, sons Evan Lawrence Powell of Fulshear, TX and family (wife Stacy, son Andrew, daughter Abigail) and Scott Wesley Powell of Highlands Ranch, CO and family (wife Karyn, son Wesley, son Henry), his sister Mary Kathleen Newton of Louisville, CO and family (daughter Andrea, son Geoffrey), his brother-in-law Patrick G. Elmore of Las Cruces, NM (wife Sharon) and niece Honey Kay Powell (daughter of Kent and Sherran Powell) of Climax Springs, Missouri.

Rollen was born in Steamboat Springs and grew up as part of a ranching family, where he learned to ride horses, hunt and fish. From a young age, he took up downhill skiing and continued to ski into his 70s. He knew the Werner family and Buddy Werner whom the mountain was named after.

Rollen was a member of the United States Air Force. He was also a Special Agent in the FBI, retiring after 25 years. Out of everything he achieved in life, he was most known for being a kind and loving man who took care of his family and was always there for friends. A husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and overall great man who will be dearly missed.

Services to be held at Yampa Valley Funeral home, Saturday August 5 in Steamboat Springs, CO.

Link to full obituary: https://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/rollen-powell