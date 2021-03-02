Obituary: Robin Elizabeth Taylor

Robin Elizabeth Taylor

Provided Photo

Robin Elizabeth

Taylor

August 16, 1957 – February 19, 2021

Robin was born in Glenwood Springs, Co. and grew up in New Castle, Co. She graduated from Rifle High School in 1975. She was very active in 4-H while growing up and won many BLUE and GRAND CHAMPION Ribbons with her German Shepard in Dog Obedience, which lead to many trips to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Co.

She went on in life to start her own Pilot Car business, which she had for several years. She also worked as an over the road truck driver. She loved that so much! She was Diagnosed with MS in her early years as an adult, but she seemed to never let that get her down! She also worked in the medical field in the administration dept. both in Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs Hospitals.

She had several other mishaps later on in life that put her in a nursing home several times for rehab. She spent the last 4 years of her life in THE DOAK WALKER NURSING HOME AT CASEY’S POND in Steamboat Springs, Co., where she finally succumbed to her illness. She was 63 years old. Robin is survived by her two brothers, Rory E Lopaz who lives in Grand Junction, Co. and Malcom G Lopaz and family, who lives in Erie, Co.

We would like to thank all the staff at CASEY’S POND, in Steamboat Springs, from the kitchen, house keeping, Doctors, Aids, and all the Precious Nurses and Case Workers for loving and taking care of Robin up to her passing. She loved you all so much.

Robin will be missed by all that knew her! RIP BIG SISTER!