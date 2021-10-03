Obituary: Robert “Pete” Koler Sr.
Koler Sr.
April 16, 1931 – September 26, 2021
Robert “Pete” Koler Sr. passed away on September 26th, 2021 peacefully in his home in Oak Creek. He was 90 years old. He was born in 1931 in Oak Creek, where he lived his whole life, except for his time in the U.S. Navy where he served as a gunner on a destroyer in the Korean War. He worked in the area coal mines and retired from Routt County Road and Bridge in 1996 after 40 plus years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his beloved Westerns, and talking about the Colorado weather. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Virginia (Spears) Koler and his siblings George (Billy) Koler and Bertie (Clarence) Levens. He is survived by his brother Jerry (Betty) Koler, his sons Pete and Jim Koler, his granddaughters Mishelle Koler, Selina (Ryan) Koler, and Lacey (Sam) Koler, as well as seven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Decker Park on October 10th, at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Oak Creek Historical Society.
