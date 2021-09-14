Obituary: Robert Cordell
June 1, 1952 – September 8, 2021
On September 8, 2021, Robert “Bob” Miller Cordell passed away at home in Steamboat Springs. Bob was born on June 1, 1952, in Glendale, California. Bob is survived by his wife Jennifer and their son Kyle; Sister Rita (Glen) Biasi and brother Rick Cordell. He was preceded in death by his daughter Heidi Marie Cordell. To read the full obituary please visit http://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/robert-cordell.
