Obituary: Robert (Bob) Thomas Capps Jr.
January 12, 1949 – April 2, 2023
Robert (Bob) Thomas Capps Jr. of Steamboat Springs, CO passed away on April 2, 2023 in Nashville, TN at the age of 74 after battling Epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, or EHE, a rare form of cancer.
Bob was born in Dallas TX on January 12, 1949 to the late Robert Thomas (R.T.) and Kathryn Capps. Bob attended Richardson High School graduating in 1968. It was at Richardson High School that Bob would meet his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Diane Capps. He graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1973. He started his accounting career at the big eight accounting firm of Ernst and Ernst which was shortly followed by a role at LTV. In 1976, Bob would take a position with Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil company, which would alter the path of his life, spur on a lifetime love of international travel and the expatriate lifestyle. His 30 plus year international career included stints with Aramco, Disney and Marriott, and took him around the globe including stops in: England, Holland, Saudi Arabia, France, Spain, Italy, Northern California and Maryland. In 1997, Bob and Diane acquired a home in Steamboat Springs and have been fulltime residents since 2001. Through the years Bob was a passionate snow skier, fisherman, boater, golfer, and cyclist.
Bob is survived by Diane, children Kelle (Jason) Pruett and Kent (Jamie) Capps, grandsons Austin Maynard and Robert Capps, granddaughter Sydney Maynard, step-grandson Cody Pruett, great granddaughter Nyla Nkanda, mother Kathryn Capps, brother Kenneth Capps (Pam), many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. He is preceded in death by his father, R.T. Capps, and sisters, Sharon Turner and Deborah McCoy. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 30th, at 4pm at Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society http://www.Donate.cancer.org or Alive Hospice Center in Nashville TN at http://www.Alivehospice.org
