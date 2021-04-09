Obituary: Robert (Bob) Marko
September 22, 1953 – January 8, 2021
In memory of Bob we will be hosting a celebration of life on April 18, 2021 3pm-6pm. It will be held at his home in Steamboat 2 on Fathom Dr. All who knew him are encouraged to come, reminisce and enjoy some food. Nothing formal, just good times with good people, as was his style. Contact Tommy at (509) 294-5147 with questions.
