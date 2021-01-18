Obituary: Robert (Bob) J. Marko

Robert (Bob) J.

Marko

September 22, 1953 – January 8, 2021

Today we reflect on the kindness of Bob Marko and the wonderful memories that will live on after his sudden passing on January 8th, 2021. Bob touched the hearts of those that knew him with his loyal and compassionate spirit.

He shared his enthusiasm for sports with others throughout his lifetime as an accomplished softball pitcher, a dedicated bowler and a passionate golfer. He also enjoyed watching his favorite college basketball teams, PGA golf, and Nascar. UCONN was his favorite team! He spent his career as a United States postal worker until retirement.

In the small and welcoming town of Stafford Springs, CT, Bob was born as Robert John Marko on Sept. 22, 1953, to Vera Marko and the late John Marko. Growing up in such a loving community, he built and kept life-long friendships that were so very dear to him. He remained close with his mother Vera always.

He was also a devoted father and grandfather to his surviving son Thomas Marko, daughter-in-law Adreena Marko, and his grandchildren Maliki, Gabriel, and Kayla. Bob and his son Thomas shared an admiration for golf, music, and going on grand adventures together including camping in Yellowstone and biking through Martha’s Vineyard.

Other family members that survive Bob include his sister Judith Titus and her husband Robert, his niece Jamie Murray and her husband Adam, three great nieces, a great nephew and so many more loving relatives and friends who he adored. He was also predeceased by his nephew Robert Titus Jr. Bob was the type to make lasting bonds with others and he will be missed dearly.

“A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.” -unknown

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the weather is more suitable for an outside service.