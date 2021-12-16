Obituary: Robert A. Bryant
February 13, 1953 – December 14, 2021
Bob Bryant was born on February 13, 1953 and passed away on December 14, 2021. Services will be planned at a later time. He is survived by his loving wife Connie Kassel. For more information please visit http://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/robert-bryant
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User