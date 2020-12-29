Obituary: Rob Wofford
Rob Wofford
December 14, 1962 – December 26, 2020
Rob Wofford was born December 14, 1962 and passed away in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on December 26, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
