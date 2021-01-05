Obituary: Rick Peters
Rick Peters
September 30, 2020
Rick’s family is planning a virtual gathering on Saturday, January 9th at 1pm (Mountain Time) for all who knew and loved him to gather together and celebrate his life. We would love to have you join us.
Please email
rickmemeuls@yahoo.com with the word Zoom in the subject line to receive the Zoom link.
If you are unable to link to the video portion of Zoom, please call one of the phone numbers listed on the link, add the meeting ID, then press # to listen to the service.
We welcome you to share a memory or a good word about Rick to include in this memorial service. Please email it to rickmemeuls@yahoo.com with the word Memory in the subject line. If received by Wednesday, January 6th, your thoughts can be included – and, if brief, in their entirety.
We look forward to the comfort and support your presence will offer.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.