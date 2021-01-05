Obituary: Rick Peters

Rick Peters

Provided Photo

In Memoriam

Rick Peters

September 30, 2020

Rick’s family is planning a virtual gathering on Saturday, January 9th at 1pm (Mountain Time) for all who knew and loved him to gather together and celebrate his life. We would love to have you join us.

Please email

rickmemeuls@yahoo.com with the word Zoom in the subject line to receive the Zoom link.

If you are unable to link to the video portion of Zoom, please call one of the phone numbers listed on the link, add the meeting ID, then press # to listen to the service.

We welcome you to share a memory or a good word about Rick to include in this memorial service. Please email it to rickmemeuls@yahoo.com with the word Memory in the subject line. If received by Wednesday, January 6th, your thoughts can be included – and, if brief, in their entirety.

We look forward to the comfort and support your presence will offer.