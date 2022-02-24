Obituary: Richard Takesuye

May 27, 1952 – February 15, 2022

Richard Kenichiro Takesuye was born on May 27, 1952 in Los Angeles, California. His toddler years were spent in East Los Angeles in an area called Boyle Heights where many immigrants lived in their own ethnic communities. When Richard was three the family moved to the city of Reseda, home of The Karate Kid, in the San Fernando Valley just north of L.A. He attended Sutter Junior High School where he was Student Body President and Reseda High where he achieved academically and represented the school with his project at the Los Angeles County Science Fair. He was on the high school swim team specializing in the 200 meter butterfly and learned to ski as a member of the ski club.

After graduation in 1970, he took classes at the local junior college and began his working life that spanned a diversity of jobs. He clerked at a grocery store chain, managed a small skate business which was at the forefront of polyurethane wheels, and installed artificial plants for a small company at customer locations throughout California. Richard’s recreational time included participating in roller-skating races and ten speed road racing bicycle competitions.

In 1987 Richard moved to Colorado where he drove for a start-up transit company which provided off road scenic tours. In 1990 he moved to Steamboat Springs where he worked for a home building construction company. He then began his career in the ski and bike industries working for several shops. Richard was an enthusiastic bike mechanic. He liked fixing things and working with other mechanics. From 1998-2004, Richard worked at the legendary Sore Saddle Cyclery which established the Steamboat Bike Festival and introduced hundreds of kids to the sport. When Richard retired, he spent time in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, doing what he loved – biking and skiing and meeting new friends including the furry kind. He loved animals especially dogs and cats.

One of the items on Richard’s bucket list was to jump out of a helicopter over Alaska and ski down the slopes. It was not to be, but he accomplished a lot in his life. He did enough.

Richard is survived by his sister Margaret and his brother Craig. The family would like to thank the Jan Bishop Cancer Center for their diligent work to try and save him and the friends who cared for him without impinging on his dignity. He appreciated everyone’s efforts and felt the love that was bestowed upon him. If you wish to make a donation in Richard’s memory, please send donations to Routt County Humane Society or Jan Bishop Cancer Center in c/o Yampa Valley Funeral Home, PO Box 776090 Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.