Obituary: Richard Howe

Richard Howe

Provided Photo

Richard Howe

May 4, 1948 – June 28, 2021

Richard Howe, age 73, passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado on June 28, 2021 due to complications from a stroke.

Born May 4, 1948 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Rick is the son of Steve and Valene Howe of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Rick lived in Steamboat Springs and Grand Junction, Colorado.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Grand Junction, CO at the Redlands United Methodist Church; time and date to be determined. Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service, http://www.brownscremationservice.com/listings has Rick’s complete obituary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rick’s name to: Messengers of Praise Renewal Fund, Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way, Grand Junction, CO 81507