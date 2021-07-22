Obituary: Richard Howe
May 4, 1948 – June 28, 2021
Richard Howe, age 73, passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado on June 28, 2021 due to complications from a stroke.
Born May 4, 1948 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Rick is the son of Steve and Valene Howe of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Rick lived in Steamboat Springs and Grand Junction, Colorado.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Grand Junction, CO at the Redlands United Methodist Church; time and date to be determined. Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service, http://www.brownscremationservice.com/listings has Rick’s complete obituary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rick’s name to: Messengers of Praise Renewal Fund, Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way, Grand Junction, CO 81507
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User