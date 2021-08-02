Obituary: Richard Hines
March 25, 1934 – July 27, 2021
Richard Charles Hines, age 87, passed this life at his son and daughter-in-law’s home in Hayden, Colorado and went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2021.
Surviving are his children, Rick (Sheila) Hines of Hayden CO., Sandy (Mike) Peters of Fort Collins CO., Chuck and Josh Hines of Norco CA., Jennifer (Caleb) Jennings of Cheyenne WY., Bryan (Alexis Puccini) Peters of Denver CO..
Cremation has taken place with burial at a future date.
