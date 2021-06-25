Obituary: Richard E. Parker

Richard E.

Parker

March 14, 1943 – June 19, 2021

Richard E. Parker, known as “Parker”, died in his south Routt home on June 19, 2021. He died of complications from pulmonary fibrosis. He was 78.

Parker leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Sterling Banks, his niece Margaret Grady and his nephews Daniel and Gabriel Banks. He also leaves many, many friends all over the USA.

Parker grew up in Richmond, Virginia. He moved to Aspen in 1973 and then to the Yampa Valley in 1980. He worked in construction for many years. His last project was working on the Stagecoach Fire Station.

Parker traveled widely during his busy life. He enjoyed hiking from Colorado’s 14ers to the Andes, Alps, and Himalayas. He scuba dived from the Red Sea to the Great Barrier Reef. Parker crewed sailing vessels across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. His life was never dull.

There will be a celebration of life later this summer.

If anyone wants to make a donation in his name, please send to:

Oak Creek Fire & Rescue

131 Main Street, Oak Creek, CO 80467

Arrangements handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.