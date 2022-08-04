Obituary: Richard (Dick) Dudas

December 27, 1944 – June 29, 2022

Dick Dudas passed away June 29, 2022, in Vero Beach, FL, at the age of 77.

Born December 27, 1944 to Lewis and Bernice Dudas and raised in Wadsworth, OH, he was popular, a good student and friend, and an all-star athlete, excelling at football, basketball, and baseball. He attended Ohio State University on a baseball scholarship, graduating with a B.A. in Business. Upon graduation, Dick joined the USAF, where he served as a fighter jet pilot during the Vietnam War. He then served for many years in the Vermont Air Guard, retiring with the rank of Lt. Col. Dick had married, lived in Vermont for many years, and was blessed with a son Justin. He later remarried to Michele (Bucher), and after living for 12 more years in Vermont, they moved to Oak Creek, CO, to be near Michele’s daughter’s family. While in Oak Creek, Dick found another passion: assistant and then head football coach at the local high school, a position working with young athletes that brought him great joy for nine years.

In the summer of 2021 Dick and Michele retired to Sebastian, Florida where he looked forward to playing golf and walking the beaches. Unfortunately health issues prevented Dick from enjoying the Sunshine State as much as he had hoped, and he went home to be with our Lord after a brief illness. He is greatly missed by many and leaves a legacy of wonderful memories.

Dick was predeceased by his parents and younger brother, Rex. He is survived by wife Michele of Florida, son Justin Dudas (Leli) and grandson Cayden of Florida, step-daughter Ali (Tim) and granddaughters Morgan and Shelby Geiger of Colorado, sister Diane Hohn of Ohio, brother Jack (Elyse) Dudas of Florida.

Donations in memory of Dick can be made to SELAH Pregnancy Care Center or Sk8 Church, both of Steamboat Springs.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 10 at Decker Park in Oak Creek, CO. BBQ will be served. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on.