Obituary: Richard D. Lewer

Richard D. Lewer

Provided Photo

December 10, 1939 – July 17, 2022

It is with great sorrow and regret that I inform you that Maj. Richard Dean Lewer is no longer with us. He passed away peacefully at Casey’s Pond, a senior facility here in Steamboat Springs, CO on Sunday July 17th due to Alzheimer’s complications. He is survived by his sons Scott (me) and Jon, as well as his grandsons Colton, Jack and Thomas. As those of you who knew him, he was very funny & kind, and he was a great Dad. He was a highly decorated combat pilot in Viet Nam for the USMC. His “Semper Fi” comrades were some of his finest friends and memories, he may not remember what he had for breakfast, but he remembered every man and mission.

He played football for Univ. of Northern Colorado and baseball for the Cincinnati Reds. He had a great 30+ year career with United Airlines, which generated many more friends and memories. My friends referred to him as “The Captain”, because he was, he was always interested and diligently supportive of my friends and I athletically, academically – virtually anything. My sons knew him as “Grandpa Hello”, because he would come into my house and announce his presence buy opening the door and loudly saying “HELLO”. One of my sons coined the the nickname “Grandpa Hello” and it stuck to this day.

His departure from this life was not a shock to us, he has been declining for several years, but this is never easy. Love always, rest in peace Dad!

Services were held at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, CO. Veterans Administration Services will be held in Kona, Hawaii on a date to be determined.