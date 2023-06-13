Obituary: Reta McNutt
April 15, 1938 – June 12, 2023
Reta Mary Elizabeth Wiecki McNutt, 85 of Oak Creek, Colorado passed away on June 12, 2023, with her daughter Rachel by her side. Reta was born on April 15, 1938, to Josephine Wiecki and Donald Demerath in Berlin, Wisconsin. Reta graduated from Berlin High School class of 1956. She was an only child and of Catholic faith. She was once married to Dale J. McNutt of Berlin, Wisconsin and raised four children. After her divorce from Dale, she was in a longtime relationship with her best friend Mr. John Yurich of Oak Creek, CO. She worked for many years at the Routt County Department of Social Services and then at the City Market in Steamboat Springs, which she retired from. Reta is survived by her best friend John Yurich, children Joe (Teri) McNutt, Sarah (Jim) Page, Rachel (Ricky) Cecil and Rebekah (Arnie) Johnson. Grandchildren Joshua, Jordan, Marilyn, Michael, Skyler and Dakota.
Reta had chosen to be cremated and her ashes to be interned with her mother in Berlin, Wisconsin. No services will take place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: BHS Alumni Association, @ http://www.berlinalumni.org or by mail to: PO Box 267 Berlin, Wisconsin 54923
Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, for their extraordinary care, patience and most of all, your understanding of her wishes.
Arrangements handled by Yampa Valley Funeral Home, Steamboat Springs. 970-879-1494
