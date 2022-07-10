Obituary: Renee Margaret Johnson

Renee Margaret Johnson

Provided Photo

February 1, 1944 – July 3, 2022

Renee Margaret (Schultz) Johnson passed away on Sunday, July 3 at 6:00 pm at the Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She was survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Johnson; children, Robert, Kendra and Burton; 6 grandchildren, Grace, Ava, Jack, Malis, Alex, and Austin; brothers, David and Dean Schultz. Renee was born February 1st, 1944, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Her parents, Lester and Margaret Schultz were 5th generation immigrants from Germany. The Schultz family owned and operated a dairy farm in Valders, Wisconsin. She worked as a local telephone operator in high school. Her favorite place to eat a burger was the Penguin and her favorite cheeses came from Pine River Dairy. Her faith was strong, even as a young woman, and continued to grow with time. Renee was an adventurer at heart. After receiving her LPN, she backpacked through Europe, an unusual thing to do as a single woman then. She was an avid hiker through her 50’s, biked Vermont in the fall a couple of times, took camping trips by herself, and rode horses at Schalnus’ ranch. She appreciated everything Routt County, Colorado and life had to offer. She met her husband, Robert Johnson (Coach) of 53 years, in 1968. Both would cherish many of the same values (family, faith, and hard work) that would be at the heart of their relationship and the family that they raised. She unconditionally loved her children, Rob, Kendra, and Burt. She was committed to raising kids that were hard working, faithful, and accepting of everyone. Let’s not forget she loved and nurtured eight dogs that came through the family. Hoss stole her heart after her children had moved away.

Renee was a dedicated, enthusiastic, straightforward and, most importantly, caring nurse. She worked at Swedish Hospital in Englewood, Rose Hospital in Denver, Routt County Memorial Hospital, Doak Walker Care Center in Steamboat, and the SoRoCo School District. She also took care of anyone in need – family members, friends and neighbors. During her time in South Routt, Renee became an important member of the community. She was a part of the Oak Creek Historical Society and Beautification Committee advocating for improvements for the museum and town. She helped her husband take care of the grounds at the park and town hall, as well as the flowers throughout town. Bob and Renee were named Oak Creek’s Labor Day Grand Marshals in 2005. She was an avid fan of all of the SoRoCo sports. There was never an activity or game she missed and always provided encouraging words no matter if they won or lost. Renee belonged to the Wisconsin Lutheran Synod Church. She was a member of many churches in Wisconsin and Colorado. Her most recent church was Mountain Valley Lutheran Church in Eagle, Colorado. She had a strong commitment to her faith and church.

Even after being given 3 to 6 months to live in 2015 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer, Renee never complained nor quit the game of life. She had a ‘can do’ attitude and an unbelievable amount of strength. She never forgot to appreciate those around her during these difficult times. These are a few of Renee’s many amazing qualities we all admired and respected. During one of our last conversations after she fractured her hip, she said “I need to beat this.” That kind of summed up Renee. This was only another obstacle for her to overcome. She has left this world, to join another with her Lord and Savior, but has left an indelible mark of positivity, faith, love and acceptance that inspires us all. John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 P.M., July 12th at Soroco High School, 305 Grant Ave. in Oak Creek, Colorado.