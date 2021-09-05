Obituary: Rebecca Marie Hanson

Rebecca Marie Hanson

September 29, 1967 – December 14, 2020

Rebecca Marie Hanson, age 53, of Steamboat Springs, CO passed away Dec 14th, 2020. Rebecca grew up in Montrose MN and graduated from Buffalo High School class of 1986 and St. Clous State University in 1991. She then moved to Steamboat Springs where she worked for the Parks and Recreation Department, Horizons, Ski Haus and Natural Grocers in addition to her own pet sitting business, Forever Smiles. She was an avid outdoors woman who loved the mountains, mountain biking, hiking and traveling, taking on any spontaneous adventure she could. Rebecca loved being with her family in Minnesota, her friends in Colorado and around the world, and her beloved cats, Maceo and Mr. Blue. She loved cooking and eating healthy and was a warrior for the environment. She lived life to the fullest and always had a smile on her face!

Rebecca is preceded in death by her grandparents: Fran and Betty Bradash, Bernie and Millie Hanson and aunt Nancy Lindberg. She is deeply missed and is survived by her mother Sandy (Dick) Millerbernd, father Jerry Hanson, brother Tom (Jessica) Hanson, niece Kayla and nephew Jakob Hanson and many cousins and many friends here in Steamboat and around the world. Rebecca’s family plans to have a soul celebration in summer 2022 for all to attend. Before that, a memorial group hike is planned this year in Steamboat on September 29th, Rebecca’s birthday.