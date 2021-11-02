Obituary: Raymond Whitlow

December 25, 1945 – September 28, 2021

Raymond Lee Whitlow, was born December 25, 1945 in Burlington Vermont and passed away at his home in Oak Creek on Sept 28, 2021. His best friend and long-time companion, Debra Ann Burr, was there with him at the time. Her sister Robin was also there offering support. Ray was a stone mason by trade who enjoyed his work, and took pride in his accomplishments. He was a kind, compassionate person with a quick wit and a good sense of humor. He was a loving father, whose bond with his son, Evan and his family grew stronger over the years. He was my soul mate. His passion was the outdoors. He loved fishing, camping and road trips where he could explore and experience different parts of the of the country. I am thankful we had these times together. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father Jack Whitlow, his mother Betty(Hardy) Whitlow and his younger brother Jack. He is survived by his son Evan, daughter-in-law Annie Davis and his two grandchildren Talon and Olivia, of Corvallis, Oregon. He is also survived by his three sisters, Cathy, Patty and Debbie(Don) Van Gundy and their families.

To everyone at Jan Bishop Cancer Center, thank you for your love, care, compassion and dedication. The treatment he received improved his quality of life and gave me more time with him. To everyone at Hospice, thank you for all your support. From the compassionate care you provided to Ray to the bedside service you performed, your involvement made all the difference to both Ray and I during this trying time. And thank you to everyone at Bonfiglio’s Drug Store for being on top of all of Ray’s medications, even as they changed daily, and for treating both Ray and I with such sincere kindness.

Ray’s “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date – when the waters are flowing, the flowers are blooming and I can have a big, special campfire for him. Ray – I know you are with the “Spirit in the Sky” and may our paths cross again.