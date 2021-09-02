Obituary: Ramona Kirby
Ramona Kirby
August 19, 1928 – October 6, 2020
A Celebration of Life for Ramona Kirby (92) of Toponas Colorado and a teacher for 34 years at Soroco Elementary will be hosted by her family on Sept. 11, 2021. Service will be at 11:00 A.M. with a potluck meal to follow. It will be held at Jock and Coleen (Ramona’s daughter) Camilletti’s home at 40521 RCR 182, Hayden CO. Weather permitting, this will be an outdoor gathering. In the event it rains, the Exhibit Hall at the Hayden Fairgrounds has been reserved for both the service and meal. Date and the time will stay the same. For more information, questions or help with directions, please call Coleen Camilletti at 970-734-4713.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User