Obituary: Ramona Beggs
March 12, 1962 – October 9, 2021
Ramona Lynette Beggs, 59, passed away suddenly in the early morning of Saturday October 9, 2021. She was the wife of Dan Beggs, and they shared 35 years of marriage together.
Born in Salina, KS, she was the daughter of Kay and Frank Brown. She worked at Steamboat Medical as a medical receptionist for 19 years until early 2020.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and taking care of her horses, cows, chickens, goat, dogs, and cats. She was an avid gardener and loved canning her harvest along with Palisade peaches in the late summer months. She will be remembered for her warm-hearted and loving spirit; making anyone feel at ease when she was around.
She is survived by her parents Kay and Frank Brown in Salina, KS, her husband, Dan, and her three children, Daniel (Theresa), Hannah (Tommy), and Marisa.
There will be a celebration of life in the early summer of 2022. As she wished, her ashes will be spread among the earth.
Memorial donations may be made to Colorado Horse Rescue; chr.org.
Arrangements by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
