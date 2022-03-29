Obituary: Peter L. Kenney

Peter L. Kenney

January 31, 1962 – March 19, 2022

Peter L. Kenney of Steamboat Springs, CO died peacefully on March 19 at his home sitting outside chatting with a good friend looking at his beautiful mountain view. He had remained active until his death, devoting his time as Steamboat High hockey team volunteer, a member of the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church emergency relief board and as the father of two sons, Maxwell, (Max) a senior at Steamboat Springs High School, and Gibson (Gibby) a junior at Western Colorado University.

Pete came to Colorado in 1995, moving to Rollinsville on the front range where he started his business High Country Craftsmen. He and architectural designer Jeff Gerber, now of Steamboat Springs, specialized in ridge top homes on the Front Range. Pete’s skills as an exceptional craftsman and his command of complex construction techniques were instrumental to creating structurally exciting and naturally beautiful homes in an extreme setting. With Pete’s willingness to take on every challenge presented, the possibilities seemed limitless and the results were, in Pete’s words “Phenomenal.” Pete thrived in this highly creative and challenging craft and took immense pride in the creation of every home as a work of art.

After a heart attack, he moved to Steamboat Springs and battled with a weakening heart for 18 years. Yet, his courage and relentless fortitude showed friends and family how to live with integrity and honesty. Pete wished his sons to become outdoor kids and they learned backwoods camping, winter survival, trail building skills, marksmanship and fly-fishing as well as hockey, telemark skiing, lacrosse, hunting, and stream maintenance. As a college junior, Gibson was asked to teach a winter outdoor 3 credit program for students at Western Colorado University. Max became an advanced hockey player at Steamboat high school was selected to play on the Colorado state Mountain Militia hockey team.

Pete grew up in Westport, CT on Long Island Sound where he became an accomplished sailor, crewing in the Newport to Bermuda races and in the America’s Cup trials. He went on to build Wizard Marine, a racing and yacht rigging company for boats competing on the Atlantic Ocean circuit as well as the Mackinaw race in the Great Lakes. His business took him from Maine to Florida and the Bahamas.

Pete graduated from The Gunnery, a Connecticut boarding school and attended Columbia University. He was a dedicated member of the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church.

Along with sons Gibby and Max, Pete is survived by his sisters, Erin Kenney of Santa Fe, NM and Stuart, Fl, Tegan Kenney Conlon of Redding, CT, nephew Brenden Becker and nieces Kate Conlon, and Kiera Donnelly.

We were truly blessed to have known Peter and have been able to call him our neighbor, our friend and our family. In lieu of cards and flowers the Kenney family suggests donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.