Obituary: Peter L. Kenney
January 31, 1962 – March 19, 2022
Peter L. Kenney of Steamboat Springs, CO died peacefully on March 19 at his home sitting outside chatting with a good friend looking at his beautiful mountain view. Please visit http://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/peter-kenney to read the full obituary. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, April 2 at 4:00 p.m. at the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church located at 736 Oak St.
