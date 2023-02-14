Obituary: Peggy Lynn Weaver
March 12, 1950 – December 9, 2022
Peggy Lynn Weaver, long time resident of the Yampa Valley, passed away December 9th, 2022 from Glioblastoma. She is survived by her loving family; daughters Alisa and Kessia Petersen, son-in-law Chris Freeman; niece Leah Harman; siblings Cicily, Barry, Karen, and Joy; soul sister Patti Douglas, her daughter Sara Buchholz, husband Andrew Buchholz, and the light of her life, granddaughter Magnolia Buchholz; as well as her beloved pets Munchkin and Leo. A memorial service will be held May 20th, 2023 at Perry Mansfield Pavilion from 2pm-4pm.
