Obituary: Peggy Lynn Weaver

Peggy Lynn Weaver

Provided Photo

March 12, 1950 – December 9, 2022

Peggy Lynn Weaver was born in Ohio, March 12th, 1950. She grew up with her siblings Cicily, Barry, Karen and Joy. She was an avid equestrian and rode competitively throughout high school. She followed her sister, Cicily to Colorado in the 1970’s, fell in love with the Yampa Valley and met her best friend for life, Patti. Their love of the outdoors took them on many adventures. They enjoyed hiking and cross-country skiing, both of which she continued to do her entire life. “The woods are my church” was her credo.

While she worked many jobs to support her family, she found her true calling caring for the clients at Horizons Specialized Services. She was a fierce advocate for natural medicine, healthy living, and the environment. She was steadfast in her beliefs and values. Her unique approach to life encouraged others to follow her example in disregarding societal expectations, questioning authority and never compromising your values.

Peggy and Patti supported each other through single motherhood and raised their 3 girls together as sisters. She devoted all of herself to raising her daughters, Alisa, Kessia and Patti’s daughter Sara Rose. She embraced their partners Chris and Andrew as sons. The arrival of her granddaughter Magnolia gave her life new meaning, she treasured every moment with her. Words cannot express what an amazing, unique, incredible person she was or how deeply she will be missed.

Peggy passed away December 9th, 2022 from Glioblastoma. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20th at Perry Mansfield Pavilion from 2pm-4pm. Parking may be limited, carpooling is encouraged.