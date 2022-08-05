Obituary: Pauline Kopsa
July 7, 1959 – July 16, 2022
On the morning of July 16th Pauline passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and love. Pauline was a well respected registered nurse of 39 years starting at The Royal North Shore Hospital in NSW Australia, Craig Memorial Hospital, Routt Memorial Hospital and YVMC. Working as a floor nurse, E.R nurse, Pauline found her passions in labor & delivery and as a lactation consultant. During her nursing career in Colorado, Pauline was a finalist for the Nightingale Award. Pauline took great joy seeing the mothers and children she had assisted from years past. Her enjoyment of the outdoors included bike riding, snowshoeing, skate skiing, white water rafting and a nice campfire with music and wine. Pauline is survived by her husband Russel of 36 years, son Samuel, daughter Maddison, mum Shirley Willmott and brother Mal Willmott. Pauline was preceded in death by her father Colin Willmott and brother Jeff Willmott.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday August 14th from 1-3pm at the Yampa Valley Funeral Home, ice cream social on site to follow. For livestream information call (970) 879-1494. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either: Jan Bishop Cancer Center or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
